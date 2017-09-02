Sherman rips Seahawks for keeping receiver Darboh over Williams

by Mitch Sanderson 1h ago
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Richard Sherman is not keeping his opinions about the Seattle Seahawks' recent roster decisions to himself.

After the team reportedly cut receiver Kasen Williams following a strong preseason and training camp performance, the Seahawks cornerback took to Twitter to share that he thinks the move was a travesty.

Williams spent most of the last two seasons on the Seahawks practice squad, appearing in just three games. The 24-year-old's 208-yard preseason performance was not enough to take a roster spot over third-round pick Amara Darboh, though Sherman indicates that was a mistake.

The Seahawks have yet to officially announce their full set of cuts and 53-man roster.

