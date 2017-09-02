Sherman rips Seahawks for keeping receiver Darboh over Williams

Richard Sherman is not keeping his opinions about the Seattle Seahawks' recent roster decisions to himself.

After the team reportedly cut receiver Kasen Williams following a strong preseason and training camp performance, the Seahawks cornerback took to Twitter to share that he thinks the move was a travesty.

There is no explanation for this! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2017

Williams spent most of the last two seasons on the Seahawks practice squad, appearing in just three games. The 24-year-old's 208-yard preseason performance was not enough to take a roster spot over third-round pick Amara Darboh, though Sherman indicates that was a mistake.

One played better.... the tape would justify it — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2017

The Seahawks have yet to officially announce their full set of cuts and 53-man roster.