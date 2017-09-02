Lions take Ansah off PUP list

The Associated Press 2h ago

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have removed defensive end Ziggy Ansah and tackle Corey Robinson from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Detroit also announced Friday that it has released running back Matt Asiata, waived guard Connor Bozick and defensive end Giorgio Newberry and waived-injured wide receiver Dez Stewart and cornerback Tramain Jacobs.

Ansah's return is good news for a Detroit defensive line trying to recover from the loss of Kerry Hyder, who went on injured reserve with an Achilles tendon injury .

Ansah had only two sacks last season, but he had 14 1/2 the previous season.

