Report: Rams execs flew to Atlanta for in-person meeting with holdout Donald

With the regular season quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Rams called for a meeting with holdout Aaron Donald.

The star defensive tackle skipped all of training camp and the preseason in search of a new contract. Yet, ahead of the team's final preseason game on Thursday, Rams brass flew to Atlanta to meet with Donald on Wednesday, sources informed NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With a new coaching staff in place, the Rams desperately need the defensive force in uniform.

Entering his fourth season, Donald is currently scheduled to make $1.8 million in base salary. The team also exercised a fifth-year option that will pay him just shy of $7 million in 2018. Regardless, Donald remains underpaid, as he's quickly established himself as one of the best individual players in the league.