Report: NFL investigator previously recommended no suspension for Elliott

NFL lead investigator Kia Roberts recommended no suspension for Ezekiel Elliott, after speaking to his ex-girlfriend who alleged that the Dallas Cowboys running back committed an act of domestic violence against her, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott was suspended for six games on Aug. 11 for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and is currently appealing the sanction.

Roberts made her previous recommendation clear during Elliott's suspension appeal hearing.

