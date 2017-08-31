Steelers GM expects Bryant to be reinstated before season

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the franchise expects the NFL to fully reinstate wide receiver Martavis Bryant before the regular season commences, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bryant was cleared to participate in all preseason activities but awaits another decision from the league before he can play during the regular season.

The wide receiver was banned for the entire 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Bryant caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games during the 2015 campaign.

If Bryant is reinstated, the Steelers will have another formidable weapon in an already star-studded offensive group which includes Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger.