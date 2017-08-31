Watch: Broncos' Miller takes part in children's ballet class

by Arun Srinivasan 47m ago
Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is doing everything he can to increase his agility ahead of the upcoming season.

Miller took part in a children's ballet class at the Studio 9 Dance Academy this week, working on his range of movement.

It's not Miller's foray into the world of dance, as he featured on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2016.

The All-Pro linebacker is looking to break the single-season sack record this fall, and he may have learned a thing or two from the next generation of athletes.

