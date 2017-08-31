Watch: Bell appears to stump for $17M in rap to Steelers teammates

by Esten McLaren 58m ago
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has responded to criticism from some of his teammates during his contract holdout.

With the team's 2017 season opener just 10 days away, Bell appears to reveal to those teammates what he's been holding out for in a short rap video posted Wednesday, while snubbing questions as to how he's been staying in shape while away from the practice field.

Bell hints at a salary demand of $17 million per year, while mentioning teammates Antonio Brown and Bud Dupree, with Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, and Vince Williams also tagged in the tweet.

The only timeline Bell has given for a potential date for his report to the team came via a tweet more than a week ago. Bell will play under the exclusive franchise tag in 2017 and earn $12.1 million for the season.

