Cardinals' Arians believes Gabbert could eventually become starter

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians provided Blaine Gabbert with a vote of confidence Wednesday.

Gabbert signed with the Cardinals in May, following unsuccessful stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2011-2013) and San Francisco 49ers (2015-16).

The 27-year-old struggled miserably early in his career and was labeled by some as a bust after being selected 10th overall in the loaded 2011 NFL Draft - one spot ahead of Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt.

It appears that Gabbert's luck is beginning to turn around, however, according to Arians.

"I've been very pleased," Arians said via the team's website. "Short-term, I'd be very comfortable if he had to play for us. Long-term, if he continues at this rate, he could be a starter."

Carson Palmer, the team's incumbent starting quarterback, also offered praise towards Gabbert.

"I had worked out with him a handful of times a couple of years ago in the offseason," Palmer said. "Very aware of his skill-set. He's as talented as it gets throwing the football and moving around in the pocket and on the run. I haven't been surprised."

Once derided as a punchline, Gabbert could finally find some stability in Arizona.