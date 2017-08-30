Report: Tests confirm Chiefs' Ware out for season with torn PCL, LCL

Test results have confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has torn his PCL and LCL and will be out for the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ware sustained the injury in the Chiefs' third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Set to be the Chiefs' lead running back this season, Ware posted 921 yards and three touchdowns on 14 starts last year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has already declared rookie Kareem Hunt the starter for the 2017 season.

As Ware prepares for surgery, he can find solace in the fact he appears to have avoided any significant injuries to his ACL and MCL.