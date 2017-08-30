Bryant one-ups Elliott's challenge to donate to Salvation Army, sends $50K

by Arun Srinivasan 3h ago
Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant accepted a challenge from teammate Ezekiel Elliott to donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Bryant one-upped Elliott, posting a receipt of his $50,000 donation:

The storm has afflicted the entire Houston area, and the Cowboys are doing their all to assist with relief efforts, pledging $1 million towards the campaign.

The Cowboys will host an Aug. 31 preseason game against the Houston Texans, which was originally scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium. Proceeds from the game will go towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

