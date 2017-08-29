Fouts: 'Embarrassing' for Chargers to play at StubHub Center

Don't count Dan Fouts as a believer that the scaled-down size of the Los Angeles Chargers' temporary home creates a better, more intimate atmosphere.

The former Chargers quarterback witnessed the first two preseason games played by his old team at StubHub Center, a stadium designed for soccer, and was not a fan of what he saw.

"It is embarrassing, I think, for both the Chargers and the National Football League, to be playing in a 27,000-seat stadium," Fouts told KNX-AM, according to Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 66-year-old Hall of Famer - who is employed by the team as a broadcaster during the preseason - played 15 seasons for the Chargers, only competing in front of a crowd less than 27,000 three times in the regular season, according to Posner.

The pair of preseason games failed to bring in crowds of at least 22,000, though that is standard for exhibition contests.

While he is disappointed with the Chargers' current stadium, Fouts did not provide another option and blamed ownership as well as the city of San Diego for the move to Los Angeles.

"Both the city and the ownership are to blame for where the Chargers are right now," said Fouts. "They couldn't get together on a deal for a new stadium for over 15 years, so both sides have to share in the responsibility."