Bruins sign Pastrnak to 6-year, $40M contract

Ian McLaren 11h ago
Bob DeChiara / USA Today Sports

The standoff between the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent David Pastrnak is over.

The team signed the 21-year-old forward to a six-year, $40-million contract. The new deal will run through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $6.67 million.

It's the culmination of a lengthy negotiation that threatened to bleed well into training camp.

"Work paid off for both sides," general manager Don Sweeney said Thursday. "We're both excited to have it resolved. Pasta's a big part of what we're trying to build."

Pastrnak's camp, though reportedly seeking Leon Draisaitl money, ultimately used Nashville's Filip Forsberg as a point of comparison, according to Dreger. In the end, the Bruins winger will earn $4 million more than his Predators counterpart.

Pastrnak will now be the team's third-highest-paid forward behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, according to Cap Friendly.

He registered 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games last season.

