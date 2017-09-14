Bruins sign Pastrnak to 6-year, $40M contract
The standoff between the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent David Pastrnak is over.
The team signed the 21-year-old forward to a six-year, $40-million contract. The new deal will run through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $6.67 million.
It's the culmination of a lengthy negotiation that threatened to bleed well into training camp.
"Work paid off for both sides," general manager Don Sweeney said Thursday. "We're both excited to have it resolved. Pasta's a big part of what we're trying to build."
Pastrnak's camp, though reportedly seeking Leon Draisaitl money, ultimately used Nashville's Filip Forsberg as a point of comparison, according to Dreger. In the end, the Bruins winger will earn $4 million more than his Predators counterpart.
Pastrnak will now be the team's third-highest-paid forward behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, according to Cap Friendly.
He registered 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games last season.