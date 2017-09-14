Bruins sign Pastrnak to 6-year, $40M contract

The standoff between the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent David Pastrnak is over.

The team signed the 21-year-old forward to a six-year, $40-million contract. The new deal will run through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $6.67 million.

It's the culmination of a lengthy negotiation that threatened to bleed well into training camp.

Bruins hung in tough though, first ask from player started with an 8. Both sides dug in hard. Good deal. https://t.co/L2R47YmQ1D — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 14, 2017

"Work paid off for both sides," general manager Don Sweeney said Thursday. "We're both excited to have it resolved. Pasta's a big part of what we're trying to build."

Pastrnak's camp, though reportedly seeking Leon Draisaitl money, ultimately used Nashville's Filip Forsberg as a point of comparison, according to Dreger. In the end, the Bruins winger will earn $4 million more than his Predators counterpart.

Pastrnak will now be the team's third-highest-paid forward behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, according to Cap Friendly.

He registered 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games last season.