Sage Rosenfels column: Texans hoping to end recent QB woes

Throughout the summer, the No. 1 story around the Houston Texans' camp has been the quarterback competition between four-year veteran Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson.

Savage is still young and fairly inexperienced, but knows the ins and outs of head coach Bill O’Brien’s offense much better than Watson. After the first preseason game - in which Watson looked like he was further along in the maturation process needed to earn the starting job - his play has come back down to earth.

Playing quarterback is much more than the statistics fans and analysts use to make evaluations. Leadership, game management, and understanding how to win football games are aspects of the position that those in the organization have a much better handle on than even the best football experts.

Savage has outplayed Watson during the three preseason games to earn the starting job. He's completed 75 percent of his passes with one touchdown and no interceptions, good enough for a 102 QB rating. Watson has played like the talented, but raw, rookie that he is. His completion percentage is a tad over 50 percent and has yet to throw a preseason touchdown.

His athletic ability and arm strength are two very exciting attributes for Texans fans to look forward to. His two touchdown runs don’t show up in his passing stats, but are an example of other value he brings to the table.

Since O’Brien’s arrival, the Texans have built one of the NFL's best defenses. Since 2014, they've finished 16th, third, and first in the league in fewest yards allowed. They have also ended the seasons ranked seventh, seventh, and 11th in fewest points surrendered. However you slice it, defense has not been the problem during O’Brien’s tenure.

The issue has been at quarterback. If Watson starts at some point during the 2017 season, he will be the ninth quarterback to start for the Texans in the last four years. That is a stat that no franchise prefers. Somehow, the Texans have found a way to win the last two division titles.

When I watch NFL franchises consistently have a lack of production, and turnover, at quarterback, I point the finger more at the offensive coaching rather than the quarterbacks themselves. Maybe this is just the ex-player mentality in me, or maybe it comes from my history of living through various offenses that were far more challenging than others.

The Texans’ lack of quarterback consistency and production is a sure sign that O’Brien’s offense is not an easy one for a quarterback to excel in.

This is the part of the post where I get to blame Tom Brady for the Texans’ quarterback struggles. Yes, Brady is to blame - and here is why.

O’Brien was hired by the Patriots in 2007 and eventually became offensive coordinator in 2011, despite being the quarterbacks coach and play caller since 2008. When O’Brien arrived in Foxboro, New England’s offense, led by Brady, was seven years in the making. The longer an NFL offense is together, the more complicated it becomes.

Add in the fact that Bill Belichick has one of the most brilliant minds in the NFL history, and the Pats' attack became much more advanced - and complex - than the majority of NFL offenses.

After graduating from Brown University, O’Brien spent the first 14 years of his coaching career at the college level. Once he arrived in New England, he was smart enough to quickly pick up the Patriots’ system.

The version of the New England offense that O’Brien stepped into was historically one of the best in NFL history. Brady was on his way to becoming the greatest quarterback of all time. The Patriots had one of the best offensive line coaches in the league with Dante Scarnecchia. They also had Randy Moss and Wes Welker as wide receivers.

Coaching life is good when you have that type of talent to work with.

Since arriving in Houston, O’Brien hasn’t been able copy the success he had in New England. The quarterback room has had non-stop turnover. Ryan Fitzpatrick had one year as a starter in 2014. Brian Hoyer took the reigns in 2015. Then Brock Osweiler made the majority of starts last year.

The Texans have been searching long and hard for their next franchise quarterback - and have yet to find him.

Through it all, Savage has been on the Texans’ roster. This may be the most important part of the entire equation. As I noted above, this Texans' offense is complex. Mastering any NFL offense, especially this scheme, can take years. The quarterbacks who failed in Houston haven’t had the necessary time to learn all that O’Brien knows.

It also takes time for the key players around the quarterback to master a new system. Savage has had time to watch, learn, compete, and grow during his time in Houston, as have many of his offensive teammates. Savage isn’t flashy, but his consistent play last year and this preseason has me believing he will compete at a high level for the Texans in 2017.

The quarterbacks in Houston will have a challenging start to the season. They are without Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown, a hold out. Their top three receivers are injured, and didn’t play in the third preseason game. And to top it off, the entire city of Houston is in crisis following Hurricane Harvey and the havoc it has wrought over southeast Texas. The 2007 Patriots faced none of these challenges.

The Texans’ quarterback situation is one of a few around the league to keep an eye on this season. If Savage plays solid football, and the Texans are in the playoff mix, Watson will be spending his rookie season on the sidelines. With the recent history of quarterbacks who have struggled in their first year of O’Brien’s system, this is where he and Texans fans should want him.

Side note: I spent three amazing years playing for the Texans. I had more success there than anywhere else I played in the NFL. But playing football in Houston isn't what I remember most. My fondest memories of playing for the Texans was living in the city of Houston. Previously, I'd never spent time in Houston, other than an occasional layover.

The people of Houston were some of the warmest, most sincere, and caring people I've ever been around. Despite a population of over seven million, the good folks of Houston see themselves as a large town, not a big city.

The recent rain and flooding has been hard for a former resident to watch on television. I can't imagine how challenging it is to be living there right now. My heart goes out to those who have been, or will be, negatively affected by this storm. I have no doubt the people of Houston will band together to rebuild once the waters have subsided. That "large town" mentality will undoubtedly help get Houston back on its feet quickly. I look forward to visiting again soon.

