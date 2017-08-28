Watch: Cardi B gives Kaepernick shoutout at VMAs

by Arun Srinivasan 1h ago
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty

Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and racial inequality hasn't gone unnoticed by the public at-large, and the free-agent quarterback received a co-sign Sunday from arguably the biggest star of the summer.

Rapper/media personality Cardi B gave Kaepernick a shoutout during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), praising him for his social advocacy.

"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we gon' be standing with you, baby," Cardi B said before introducing Demi Lovato.

Cardi B's anthem "Bodak Yellow" is ascending through the charts, and the rising 24-year-old star could provide Kaepernick with further outreach while he remains unemployed ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

