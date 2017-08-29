2017 NFL Awards Predictions: Defensive Player of the Year

With the 2017 season just around the corner, theScore's team of football editors casts their votes for each of the league's major awards.

Von Miller, LB, Broncos

Miller has a Super Bowl MVP trophy on his mantle, but he's got his sights set on an award he's never won. He warned Vic Beasley that he's coming for the sack title in 2017 and we'd be foolish to question his ability to attain it. - Michael McClymont

Miller finished second to Khalil Mack last year by one vote, and will capture one of the lone awards that's eluded him. The Broncos superstar is intent on breaking the single-season sacks record, and if he accomplishes that goal this might end up being a no-brainer. - Arun Srinivasan

Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers

Bosa put up 10.5 sacks as a rookie, and that was after he missed most of training camp due to a contract dispute. Imagine what he could do with a year of experience and a full preseason under his belt. - Alex Chippin

Khalil Mack, DE, Raiders

It's extremely difficult to win back-to-back DPOY awards, but Mack has quickly proved he's an elite breed of defender. His playmaking abilities have improved in each of his three seasons since entering the league, so there's no reason to think he can't keep up this extraordinary pace. - Mitch Sanderson

Luke Kuechly, LB, Panthers

Kuechly has firmly made his case as the top game-changing linebacker in the NFL. His impact will continue to help the Panthers win games in 2017. - Dylan Perego

Danielle Hunter, DE, Vikings

It's time for some fresh blood in the elite circle of NFL pass-rushers, and the uber-talented Hunter is primed for a breakout. He had 12.5 sacks in his second NFL season and appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential. - Jack Browne

Vic Beasley Jr., LB, Falcons

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons' defense looks the best it has since head coach Dan Quinn took over the reins. The addition of Takk McKinley through the draft and the return of Desmond Trufant from injury should make for a formidable unit in 2017. Beasley, who recorded 15.5 sacks as a sophomore, could top that total this year as the leader of the defense. - Esten McLaren