The National League leader in home runs can play a little defense too.

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton made a phenomenal leaping grab to rob Washington Nationals outfielder Brian Goodwin of a two-run homer Wednesday in what was the final out a 7-0 win for the home side.

Stanton, who also doubled in the game, has 33 homers on the season - one shy of Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.