Watch: Jackson leaps over wall and lands in bullpen to rob HR

Austin Jackson did what Torii Hunter couldn't do.

The Cleveland Indians center fielder reached over the outfield wall to rob Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez of a sure home run, before falling into the home team's bullpen for what was one of the nicest catches you'll ever see at Fenway Park.

Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez with an absolutely ridiculous catch in 5th. Fenway crowd even gave a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JqCqiFm910 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

Jackson's efforts brought out a 'wow' from Ramirez, and even earned him a standing ovation from the Fenway Faithful.

Hanley's reaction to the Austin Jackson catch.. pic.twitter.com/LaokzAafCW — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) August 2, 2017

Hunter wasn't nearly as lucky. The former Detroit Tigers right fielder famously flipped into the Red Sox bullpen during the 2013 American League Championship Series trying to rob David Ortiz of a grand slam.