Watch: Puig imitates Derby champ Judge with 449-foot HR at Marlins Park

Major League Baseball may have erred in not inviting Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

In the fifth inning of Friday's series opener at Marlins Park - the venue that hosted the Derby earlier this week - Puig socked a dinger that rivaled any ball hit out in Monday's contest, crushing a 449-foot solo shot off right-hander Dan Straily that nearly clanked off the back wall of the stadium.

Puig's blast - his 17th of the campaign - evoked memories of Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees phenom who smacked a total of 47 long balls in the Home Run Derby, four of which traveled more than 500 feet.