Watch: Puig imitates Derby champ Judge with 449-foot HR at Marlins Park

by Jonah Birenbaum 1h ago
Harry How / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Major League Baseball may have erred in not inviting Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

In the fifth inning of Friday's series opener at Marlins Park - the venue that hosted the Derby earlier this week - Puig socked a dinger that rivaled any ball hit out in Monday's contest, crushing a 449-foot solo shot off right-hander Dan Straily that nearly clanked off the back wall of the stadium.

Puig's blast - his 17th of the campaign - evoked memories of Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees phenom who smacked a total of 47 long balls in the Home Run Derby, four of which traveled more than 500 feet.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped reu 2552953
Watch: Vin Scully accepts ESPYS' Icon Award with moving speech
mlb
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 622126650
Report: Padres asked Dodgers for Verdugo in Hand trade talks
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 04 20t054257z 1104468670 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb colorado rockies at los angeles dodgers
Idea of Dodgers acquiring Britton gave Jansen 'goose bumps'
mlb
1h ago
Cropped briggs
Watch: One-handed 11-year-old crushes huge HR in Little League tourney
mlb
1d ago
Cropped stark
Jayson Stark talks Quintana, Judge, and the red-hot Astros
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement