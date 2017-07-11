Watch: Embiid almost catches ball at MLB HR Derby

by Josh Ghatak 3h ago
USA Today Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was taking in the MLB home run derby Monday night in Miami. While standing in the lower-level stands behind left field, the 7-foot center almost snagged a home run ball with his bare hands.

Though Embiid failed in his attempt to secure a souvenir, it seems he was provided some consolation:

Whether or not the balls Embiid received were genuine home run balls or simply gifted to him isn't known. But if you trust the process, it's more fun to believe they are.

