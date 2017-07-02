Watch: Yankees' Frazier goes deep in MLB debut

CLINT FRAZIER FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOMER: pic.twitter.com/phgAJa06dT — OG FRAZIER FAN 🅥 (@NYYDJ2) July 2, 2017

Clint Frazier wasted little time making a big-league splash.

After swatting a double in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros for his first hit in the majors, Frazier, the New York Yankees' No. 2 prospect making his MLB debut Saturday, one-upped himself in his very next at-bat by smoking a solo shot to left field off Tony Sipp in the seventh for his first major-league homer.

The 22-year-old's performance also put his name in the Bronx Bombers' record books, as he's the first Yankee player in at least 100 years to record a double and a home run in his major-league debut, according to Katie Sharp of River Ave. Blues. He's also the youngest Yankee to homer in his debut since John Ellis in May 1969.

Thanks to hilarious baseball tradition, Frazier might have actually waited longer for some congratulations in the dugout than he did for his first big-league home run.