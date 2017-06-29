Watch: Angels stun Dodgers on walk-off strikeout
2h ago
Robert Hanashiro / Reuters
Well, that's something you don't see every day.
The Los Angeles Angels defeated their National League counterpart on Thursday thanks to a walk-off strikeout.
In the ninth inning with one out and a runner on second, Dodgers right-hander Pedro Baez struck out Cameron Maybin, but thanks to a Yasmani Grandal drop and throwing error to first, Ben Revere was able to score the game-winning run.
It was the second time in Angels history this occurred, with the first happening in 1986.