Watch: Angels stun Dodgers on walk-off strikeout

by Bryan Mcwilliam 2h ago
Robert Hanashiro / Reuters

Well, that's something you don't see every day.

The Los Angeles Angels defeated their National League counterpart on Thursday thanks to a walk-off strikeout.

In the ninth inning with one out and a runner on second, Dodgers right-hander Pedro Baez struck out Cameron Maybin, but thanks to a Yasmani Grandal drop and throwing error to first, Ben Revere was able to score the game-winning run.

It was the second time in Angels history this occurred, with the first happening in 1986.

