Just another day in the life of George Springer. pic.twitter.com/oCOkMk6SUV — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2017

George Springer continues to add highlights to what's been a career year for the Houston Astros right fielder.

With no outs in the top of the third inning Tuesday night, Springer ranged to his right to track down a sharply hit line drive to rob Oakland Athletics center fielder Jaycob Brugman of extra bases.

Springer had a 38 percent catch probability on the play, according to Statcast.