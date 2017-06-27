Watch: White Sox celebrate in dugout with weird mock wrestling match

Celebrations in the Chicago White Sox dugout are of the no-holds-barred variety.

At one point in Tuesday's loss against the New York Yankees - presumably after Todd Frazier's solo homer in the second inning - the White Sox were so fired up that they broke into a wrestling contest in the dugout.

After being decked by a "punch" from Frazier, pitcher Derek Holland got even with the third baseman by pretending to use what looked to be the cooler lid as a steel chair.

Bah gawd, that man had a family, Derek.