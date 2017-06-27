Watch: White Sox celebrate in dugout with weird mock wrestling match

by Jonathan Soveta 12h ago
Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

Celebrations in the Chicago White Sox dugout are of the no-holds-barred variety.

At one point in Tuesday's loss against the New York Yankees - presumably after Todd Frazier's solo homer in the second inning - the White Sox were so fired up that they broke into a wrestling contest in the dugout.

After being decked by a "punch" from Frazier, pitcher Derek Holland got even with the third baseman by pretending to use what looked to be the cooler lid as a steel chair.

Bah gawd, that man had a family, Derek.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 06 24t201301z 1554625333 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb oakland athletics at chicago white sox
Guillen: Buehrle was the best player I ever managed
mlb
2d ago
Cropped white sox kid
Watch: White Sox fans play rock, paper, scissors for foul ball
mlb
2d ago
Cropped 2017 06 24t192728z 1598313277 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb oakland athletics at chicago white sox
Watch: White Sox unveil Buehrle's retired No. 56
mlb
2d ago
Cropped sxsxsxsxsxsx
Watch: Jake the Diamond Dog helps keep umpires hydrated
mlb
1h ago
Cropped npb
Watch: Japanese league closer rides out of bullpen in sports car
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement