Watch: Stanton's 458-foot blast soars past Marlins Park sculpture

Giancarlo Stanton with a 458-foot swat💪 pic.twitter.com/zZslu41xzD — Dugout Nation (@DugoutNation) June 24, 2017

With the 2017 Home Run Derby only a few weeks away, Giancarlo Stanton looks pretty darn ready to defend his title at Marlins Park.

Stanton, the Miami Marlins slugger who crushed 61 total homers in last year's derby, absolutely destroyed a John Lackey offering in the bottom of the third inning Friday night in Miami, smacking a 458-foot solo shot that soared past the garish sculpture beyond the center-field wall.

The blast, which helped the Marlins secure a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs, was Stanton's third-longest of the season, behind only his 460-foot bomb from May 26 and a 468-footer back on May 7.