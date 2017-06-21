Watch: Rizzo smacks another leadoff HR to extend remarkable streak

by Jonah Birenbaum 9h ago
Caylor Arnold / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Anthony Rizzo drew the ire of the San Diego Padres on Monday, running into catcher Austin Hedges in what Major League Baseball reportedly deemed a violation of Rule 7.13, or the Buster Posey Rule.

He didn't endear himself to them Tuesday, either.

Rizzo, who hasn't gotten out in his first at-bat since getting bumped into the Chicago Cubs' leadoff spot a week ago, continued his remarkable streak Tuesday at Wrigley Field, launching his third leadoff homer in seven games hitting in the No. 1 hole and improving to 6-for-6 (with a walk) to open up games.

Rizzo is the first Cubs player with three leadoff homers in a month since Alfonso Soriano in 2009.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 06 14t234212z 659826347 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb chicago cubs at new york mets
Rizzo says he won't be disciplined for Monday's collision
mlb
13h ago
Cropped 2017 06 20t022020z 1607854196 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb san diego padres at chicago cubs
Report: MLB reviewing Rizzo's collision with Padres' Hedges
mlb
15h ago
Cropped 2017 06 20t022020z 2009260249 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb san diego padres at chicago cubs
Padres' Green disheartened by Rizzo's 'cheap shot' in home-plate collision
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 06 14t234212z 659826347 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb chicago cubs at new york mets
Watch: Rizzo stays hot in leadoff spot, extends hit streak to 13
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 06 18t182156z 682629071 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb chicago cubs at pittsburgh pirates
Watch: Cubs' Rizzo smashes another HR for 150th of career
mlb
2d ago
Advertisement