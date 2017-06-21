Watch: Rizzo smacks another leadoff HR to extend remarkable streak

Anthony Rizzo drew the ire of the San Diego Padres on Monday, running into catcher Austin Hedges in what Major League Baseball reportedly deemed a violation of Rule 7.13, or the Buster Posey Rule.

He didn't endear himself to them Tuesday, either.

Rizzo, who hasn't gotten out in his first at-bat since getting bumped into the Chicago Cubs' leadoff spot a week ago, continued his remarkable streak Tuesday at Wrigley Field, launching his third leadoff homer in seven games hitting in the No. 1 hole and improving to 6-for-6 (with a walk) to open up games.

Rizzo is the first Cubs player with three leadoff homers in a month since Alfonso Soriano in 2009.