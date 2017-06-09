Watch: Rays narrowly avoid allowing Little League HR with amazing throw

by Jason Wilson 15h ago
Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

You can't blame Tropicana Field's catwalks for this one.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Willy Garcia hit a sure double into the gap off Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Odorizzi. The throw back in was off target, so he advanced to third base.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

The throw to get him at third, likewise, went wide and sailed into the outfield. Garcia, naturally, tried to go home. A perfect throw from outfielder Peter Bourjos struck him down in his tracks, preventing the Little League home run from coming to fruition.

