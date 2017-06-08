Watch: Orioles' Mancini hits game-tying HR in 9th, walk-off blast in 11th

For Trey Mancini, one home run wasn't enough.

In the bottom of the 11th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Baltimore Orioles outfielder hit a game-winning, three-run home run off reliever Wade LeBlanc.

The winning homer wasn't Mancini's only heroic moment of the night. He initially entered the game as a pinch hitter with two outs in the ninth inning, and once there were two strikes, well, this happened:

It was the second straight night that Pittsburgh coughed up a ninth-inning lead to the Orioles. And just like Tuesday's game, the tying blow came on a two-run homer.

Pirates closer Tony Watson was victimized on both occasions in the ninth, which certainly won't quiet his doubters.

The Sporting News' Ryan M. Spaeder points out that it's only the third time a pinch hitter has both tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning, and later hit a walk-off in a regular-season game. The other two were Brian McCann (2011) and Jeff Heath (1949).