NFL Power Rankings - Week 2: Packers knock Pats from top spot, Seahawks slide
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's NFL Editors, including Jack Browne, Michael McClymont, Mitch Sanderson, and Arun Srinivasan.
1. Green Bay Packers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|1st
|4th
|1st
|4th
Previous Rank: 5th
The Packers' defense has teased us before, but its shutdown of Russell Wilson and Co. should have Aaron Rodgers giddy. - Browne
2. New England Patriots
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|2nd
Previous Rank: 1st
It's far too early to write the Patriots off but they looked far from their dominant form during Thursday's shocking loss. Which likely means Bill Belichick has a new unstoppable scheme up his sleeve. - Srinivasan
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|7th
|1st
|4th
|1st
Previous Rank: 2nd
It's been literally years since we saw Brown, Bell, Bryant, and Big Ben on the field together, and they fell far short of the hype. The talent is there, but the Steelers can't keep playing down to their opponents. - Browne
4. Kansas City Chiefs
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|4th
|5th
|2nd
|7th
Previous Rank: 9th
The Chiefs vaulted up the standings due to their rousing defeat of the defending champions. It was a complete performance from K.C. and a warning shot to the rest of the league - McClymont
5. Atlanta Falcons
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|8th
|3rd
|5th
|5th
Previous Rank: 3rd
The Super Bowl hangover kicked in early with the Bears coming within a caught pass of knocking off Atlanta. But the Falcons are still 1-0 as they continue to adjust to offseason changes. - Sanderson
6. Oakland Raiders
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|5th
|6th
|7th
|3rd
Previous Rank: 6th
Oakland survived a Week 1 test on the road. The defense bent but did not break and now must build on the performance. - McClymont
7. Dallas Cowboys
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|2nd
|8th
|6th
|6th
Previous Rank: 8th
Ezekiel Elliott's suspension was placed on hold and the All-Pro running back looked every bit as prolific as he was during his tour-de-force rookie season. - Srinivasan
8. Seattle Seahawks
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|6th
|7th
|8th
|8th
Previous Rank: 4th
There's no shame in losing to the Packers at Lambeau, but the Seahawks couldn't muster much offense in a winnable game. - McClymont
9. Denver Broncos
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|9th
|9th
|9th
|9th
Previous Rank: 11th
Year 2 of the Trevor Siemian era got off to a strong start. The Broncos' defense would be very happy with 24 points from the offense every week. - McClymont
10. New York Giants
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|11th
|11th
|11th
|10th
Previous Rank: 7th
The Giants looked positively lost without Odell Beckham Jr., so here's to a quick recovery from an ankle injury that sidelined him during the opener. - Srinivasan
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|10th
|13th
|13th
|12th
Previous Rank: 13th
The debut of DeSean Jackson in Tampa was delayed a week due to reasons bigger than football. Jameis Winston and Co. will be chomping at the bit to put up points against the Bears. - Sanderson
12. Detroit Lions
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|13th
|10th
|12th
|15th
Previous Rank: 16th
The Giants, Falcons, Vikings, and Panthers await. It's a killer stretch that should determine whether Detroit is a contender or not. - Browne
13. Tennessee Titans
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|14th
|14th
|10th
|16th
Previous Rank: 12th
The Titans abandoned their run-first model, letting Marcus Mariota make 41 pass attempts. Jacksonville's dominant-looking defense will be a tougher test in Week 2. - Sanderson
14. Carolina Panthers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|15th
|15th
|15th
|11th
Previous Rank: 15th
The re-tooled Panthers didn't have an explosive breakout performance in San Francisco but the defense looked vastly improved, keeping the 49ers to just three points. - Sanderson
15. Baltimore Ravens
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|12th
|18th
|17th
|14th
Previous Rank: 17th
Despite the win, the Ravens can't keep losing key players at this rate and still make a playoff push. Danny Woodhead looked set for a massive role before going down for four-to-six weeks. - Browne
16. Arizona Cardinals
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|17th
|19th
|19th
|13th
Previous Rank: 10th
The year could not have gotten off to a worse start. David Johnson might be gone till December, and the team's playoff hopes might have left with him. - McClymont
17. Minnesota Vikings
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|16th
|17th
|16th
|19th
Previous Rank: 23rd
Let's not get too carried away with Sam Bradford's destruction of a poor Saints pass defense. Still, he looks better than he ever has - with a big assist from the unbelievably underrated Stefon Diggs. - Browne
18. Philadelphia Eagles
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|18th
|21st
|14th
|17th
Previous Rank: 20th
Carson Wentz seems intent on fooling us all again, putting together a stellar performance against the Redskins. Will this version of Wentz last for 15 more games? Time will only tell. - Srinivasan
19. Miami Dolphins
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|24th
|12th
|22nd
|18th
Previous Rank: 19th
Jay Cutler's debut has been delayed by a week as the Dolphins anxiously await what they have in store, against a talented Chargers front seven. - Srinivasan
20. Houston Texans
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|19th
|16th
|24th
|20th
Previous Rank: 14th
Whatever the game plan was in Week 1 - it didn't work. Why delay the inevitable at this point? Start the rookie. - Sanderson
21. Los Angeles Chargers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|20th
|20th
|18th
|22nd
Previous Rank: 21st
The talented Chargers begin the year last in the division and return home for Week 2 to a rested Dolphins team that has been waiting for them in L.A. - McClymont
22. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|23rd
|22nd
|20th
|21st
Previous Rank: 26th
Leonard Fournette looks legit and the defense appears unstoppable. It could be tough to keep winning games with only 125 passing yards, but the blue print has been laid. - Sanderson
23. New Orleans Saints
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|21st
|23rd
|23rd
|24th
Previous Rank: 18th
The Saints' offseason moves clearly set their sights on a return to the playoffs. Monday night's demoralizing performance in Minnesota has quickly sobered those expectations back to another likely 7-9 finish. - Sanderson
24. Washington Redskins
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|22nd
|26th
|25ht
|23rd
Previous Rank: 24th
Kirk Cousins needs to be much better for the Redskins to feel better about the upcoming game of contract roulette set to take place this summer. - Srinivasan
25. Los Angeles Rams
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|26th
|27th
|21st
|25th
Previous Rank: 30th
Sean McVay might be the offensive genius he was touted as if he can get 300-yard performances out of Jared Goff. He'll be motivated to stick it to his old team in Week 2 and could have the Rams at a surprising 2-0 in the process. - McClymont
26. Buffalo Bills
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|25th
|25th
|29th
|27th
Previous Rank: 28th
Buffalo stuck to its run-heavy offense against New York and it worked to great effect, but it's important not to overvalue a victory over the moribund Jets. - Srinivasan
27. Cleveland Browns
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|27th
|29th
|26th
|26th
Previous Rank: 28th
Playing the Steelers relatively close and DeShone Kizer flashing potential is a win for the Browns, though the actual wins will need to happen sooner rather than later. - Browne
28. Cincinnati Bengals
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|28th
|24th
|28th
|29th
Previous Rank: 25th
Dear Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth, please come back, I miss you more than you could ever know. With all my love, Andy Dalton. - Browne
29. Chicago Bears
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|29th
|31st
|27th
|30th
Previous Rank: 31st
Tarik Cohen will make the Bears' offense watchable this season, but Chicago won't have many more chances to snatch victory like it did in the dying moments against Atlanta. - Browne
30. Indianapolis Colts
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|30th
|28th
|30th
|31st
Previous Rank: 22nd
How a franchise can rely so heavily on two players over a 20-year period is incredible. Every practice and game Andrew Luck misses lowers Chuck Pagano's chances of making it to the end of the season. - Sanderson
31. San Francisco 49ers
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|31st
|30th
|31st
|28th
Previous Rank: 29th
This was always going to take time. The 49ers need to focus on small victories, like scoring a touchdown next week on the road in Seattle. - McClymont
32. New York Jets
|Browne
|McClymont
|Sanderson
|Srinivasan
|32nd
|32nd
|32nd
|32nd
Previous Rank: 32nd
The Bills were one of the few winnable games on the schedule. Buckle in for a long season. - Srinivasan