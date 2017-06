Mookie making a CRAZY catch?



You Betts. pic.twitter.com/5mDWado4Qm — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2017

Mookie Betts dived about one second too early for this ball and still made the catch.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder staked an early claim to a second straight Gold Glove award Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he somehow robbed Adam Jones of a base hit in shallow right field with another fully outstretched effort in the seventh inning.