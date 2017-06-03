Watch: Phillips receives standing ovation in return to Cincy

Brandon Phillips gets a standing ovation from the Reds' faithful in his return to Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/3dmoADls7x — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 3, 2017

Whenever an athlete makes a return to a city wearing an opposing team's uniform, the reception isn't always a warm one.

In Brandon Phillips' case, however, Cincinnati Reds fans hold no grudges as evidenced when they gave the second baseman a rousing standing ovation as he came to the plate in the top of the first inning.

Phillips, who went to high school in Georgia, was traded to the Atlanta Braves in February for a pair of pitchers. The 35-year-old played 11 seasons with the Reds after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians before the 2006 season.

Unfortunately for Phillips, he struck out against Reds starter Bronson Arroyo in his first at-bat back in Cincinnati.