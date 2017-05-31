Watch: Rays' Dickerson bloops double off bouncing pitch

When you're hot, you're gonna turn just about anything into a base hit.

Clearly, then, Corey Dickerson is still very much en fuego.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder came into Tuesday's game leading all American League hitters in batting average, and he pushed that number even higher with a very impressive display of hitting in Arlington. Dickerson swung at a Nick Martinez pitch that bounced in front of home plate, yet still managed to bloop it into no man's land for the ultra-rare bounce double. It was so surprising that even Dickerson appeared to crack a smile as he glided into second base.

It's not the first time Dickerson's done this, either. While a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2013, Dickerson doubled into the right-field corner off a pitch that bounced a good foot or so in front of home plate, a la notorious bad-ball masher Vladimir Guerrero.