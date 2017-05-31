Watch: Rays' Dickerson bloops double off bouncing pitch

by Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb 1h ago
Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports

When you're hot, you're gonna turn just about anything into a base hit.

Clearly, then, Corey Dickerson is still very much en fuego.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder came into Tuesday's game leading all American League hitters in batting average, and he pushed that number even higher with a very impressive display of hitting in Arlington. Dickerson swung at a Nick Martinez pitch that bounced in front of home plate, yet still managed to bloop it into no man's land for the ultra-rare bounce double. It was so surprising that even Dickerson appeared to crack a smile as he glided into second base.

It's not the first time Dickerson's done this, either. While a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2013, Dickerson doubled into the right-field corner off a pitch that bounced a good foot or so in front of home plate, a la notorious bad-ball masher Vladimir Guerrero.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 30t005108z 166988329 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb tampa bay rays at texas rangers
Rays' Ramirez 1st pitcher since '84 to start the day after a save
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 29t012447z 349491820 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb tampa bay rays at minnesota twins
Watch: Rays' Morrison gets tucked in for dugout nap
mlb
1d ago
Cropped memorial day
Look: MLB pays patriotic tribute to troops on Memorial Day
mlb
1d ago
Cropped dayton
Watch: Minor-league brawl erupts after player steps on opponent
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 27t021917z 2088242704 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb kansas city royals at cleveland indians
5 best AL MVP candidates following Trout's injury
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement