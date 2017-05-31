Watch: Steelers rookies Watt, Conner execute 1st pitch at Pirates game

He's calling for the heater. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/YRARiGIm8W — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 31, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers' rookies got a chance to build their relationship with other athletes in their city Tuesday, getting the full experience from the Pirates organization.

While first-round pick T.J. Watt and hometown hero James Conner headlined the day by combining to perform the first pitch, the Steelers' entire rookie crew was in attendance.

"It's awesome," receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told his team's website. "We are all rookies, a young group of guys. To see another professional team work in the city is good. Seeing them in the batting cages, putting the time in to get better is cool."

Watt managed to avoid a spot on this week's blooper reels with a good toss to Conner, who has been an ambassador for the new Steelers in their new city.

"It was fun. It was really fun to have James right here by my side," said Watt. "We didn’t have any practice, but I think we made it look like we’ve practicing for a while now. It turned out really good."