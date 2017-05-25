Watch: Pirates go back-to-back-to-back in wild 7-run 10th inning

by Jonathan Soveta 2h ago
Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates batted around reliever Josh Collmenter so badly they essentially walked off the Atlanta Braves in the top of the 10th inning.

After rallying to tie it at 5-5 in the ninth and holding on to force extras, the Pirates' bats exploded in the 10th, as David Freese, Jose Osuna, and Jordy Mercer connected on consecutive home runs off Collmenter as part of a wild seven-run inning.

Though he picked up the excruciating loss, Collmenter can at least take solace in that his outing made him the first Braves pitcher since Hall of Famer John Smoltz to allow seven or more runs in one inning or less, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

