Former Colts GM Grigson joins Browns' front office

The Cleveland Browns hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as their senior personnel executive Wednesday.

Grigson was fired by the Colts on Jan. 21.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in the announcement. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

Grigson served as the Colts' general manager from 2012-2016. He was best known for trading a 2014 first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson.