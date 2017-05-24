Thursday's Nationals-Mariners series finale moved to 12:05 p.m. ET start

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals' series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday has been moved up to 12:05 p.m. EDT because of the threat of inclement weather.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. in the teams' third and final interleague meeting.

However, forecasts showed the least chance of rain in Washington in the early afternoon, and the decision was announced on the Nationals' Twitter account late Wednesday afternoon.

The teams do not share any common days off during the Mariners' other East Coast trips this season.