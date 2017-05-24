Dolphins sign 1st-round pick Charles Harris

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) First-round selection Charles Harris has signed his rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins, who now have all seven 2017 draft picks under contract.

Harris, a defensive end from Missouri, was the No. 22 choice overall. He's expected to play a significant role as a pass rusher in his rookie season.

He'll be groomed as an eventual replacement for five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake, who is 35.

