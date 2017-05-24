Harbaugh apologizes for 2011 handshake with Schwartz that led to fight

If you weren't a fan of Jim Harbaugh during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, the lack of respect he showed to then-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz in 2011 was likely part of the reason for your contempt.

After a 25-19 win over the Lions in Week 6 of the 2011 season, Harbaugh - in his first season as an NFL coach - started yelling and screaming about his team's win less then a second after shaking hands with Schwartz, which caused a physical altercation.

At the time, Harbaugh told SFGate's Gwen Knapp he wasn't going to apologize for the incident, stating: "If that offends you or anyone else, so be it."

However, now that Harbaugh is comfortable coaching college ball at Michigan, he's reflected on his overexcited demeanor and feels he was to blame for the altercation.

"I went in too hard on that, too aggressive on the handshake," Harbaugh told the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "We've talked, and we're good. We're back to friends...

"There is a protocol in a postgame handshake. I've been there as the winner. I've been there as loser. You just, 'Nice game,' then go celebrate. Premature celebration there, in the wrong."

