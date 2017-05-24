Elliott to miss 2nd straight practice after suffering head injury in car accident

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will sit out his second straight OTA session Wednesday as a precautionary measure after hitting his head as a passenger in a minor car accident Sunday, the team announced.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter.

The second-year back, arguably the team's most important player, exploded onto the NFL scene in his rookie year, revitalizing the Cowboys alongside quarterback Dak Prescott. Elliott finished the campaign with 1,631 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.