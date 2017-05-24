Angels' Alex Meyer: Headed to disabled list

Meyer will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Analysis:

The Angels have yet to formally announce the move, but Meyer will hit the DL after experiencing tightness following Tuesday's bullpen session. General manager Billy Eppler said he's unsure how much time Meyer will miss. Brooks Pounders is on his way to join the major-league club, but it may be a short stay, as the team will need to clear a spot for Daniel Wright (Meyer's replacement in the rotation) prior to Thursday's game.