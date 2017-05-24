Angels' Alex Meyer: Headed to disabled list

Rotowire 1h ago

Meyer will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Analysis:

The Angels have yet to formally announce the move, but Meyer will hit the DL after experiencing tightness following Tuesday's bullpen session. General manager Billy Eppler said he's unsure how much time Meyer will miss. Brooks Pounders is on his way to join the major-league club, but it may be a short stay, as the team will need to clear a spot for Daniel Wright (Meyer's replacement in the rotation) prior to Thursday's game.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Angels' Daniel Wright: Set to start Thursday
mlb
1h ago
Cropped 2017 05 19t031405z 1347946489 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb new york yankees at kansas city royals
Squad Up Daily MLB Late Fantasy Dose: Reverse splits the theme of the day
mlb
28m ago
Cropped 2017 04 29t020455z 526851121 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb minnesota twins at kansas city royals
Squad Up Daily MLB Early Fantasy Dose: A trio of Twins leads the stacks
mlb
4h ago
Phillies' Andrew Knapp: Eyeing expanded role
mlb
11m ago
Indians' Mike Clevinger: May stick in Tribe's rotation
mlb
21m ago
Advertisement