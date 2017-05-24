Report: Redskins' Jones not at OTAs, likely not in team's plans

by David P. Woods 4h ago
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones is not attending OTAs this week and doesn't appear to be part of the team's future plans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, citing a source.

Jones began last season as the Redskins' starting runner, but was benched after seven starts. Rob Kelley took over as starter down the stretch.

The Redskins spent a fourth-round pick on Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine this spring.

Jones is rumored to be on the trade block, but it's hard to imagine any team giving up an asset to acquire him when he looks likely to be released by the Redskins.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 01 30t004901z 1130286172 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl pro bowl
Orlando to host 2nd consecutive Pro Bowl in 2018
nfl
3h ago
Cropped gettyimages 498968002
7 ideas the NFL should take from every other major sport
nfl
3h ago
Cropped gettyimages 501264982
1 player at each position who'll benefit most from new celebration rules
nfl
17h ago
Cropped 2016 10 23t152328z 120237808 mt1aci14650060 rtrmadp 3 fbn rams giants
NFL will make mobile medical tents available on sidelines in 2017
nfl
17h ago
Cropped gettyimages 630223288
NFL finally gets on same page as players, fans with celebration rule change
nfl
23h ago
Advertisement