Report: Redskins' Jones not at OTAs, likely not in team's plans

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones is not attending OTAs this week and doesn't appear to be part of the team's future plans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, citing a source.

Jones began last season as the Redskins' starting runner, but was benched after seven starts. Rob Kelley took over as starter down the stretch.

The Redskins spent a fourth-round pick on Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine this spring.

Jones is rumored to be on the trade block, but it's hard to imagine any team giving up an asset to acquire him when he looks likely to be released by the Redskins.