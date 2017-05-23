Jets sign draft picks, put Devin Smith on IR

The Associated Press 5h ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The New York Jets have signed safety Marcus Maye and linebacker Dylan Donahue, leaving just two of their nine draft picks unsigned.

Wide receiver Devin Smith also cleared waivers Tuesday and reverted to the Jets' injured reserve list. The 2015 second-round draft pick from Ohio State tore his ACL during the offseason workout program.

Maye was New York's second-round selection out of Florida last month. He played in nine games last season before breaking an arm against South Carolina.

Donahue was a fifth-round pick out of West Georgia, where he had 25+ sacks in two seasons with the Wolves.

First-rounder Jamal Adams and third-rounder ArDarius Stewart are the Jets' only remaining unsigned draft picks.

