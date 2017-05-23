Report: Nike signs Beckham to most lucrative shoe deal in NFL history

by Arun Srinivasan 1h ago
Paul Childs / Reuters

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed the most lucrative shoe deal in NFL history with Nike on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham signed a five-year contract which includes a clause that can turn it into an eight-year deal, Rapoport reports.

The Giants' star was previously sponsored by Nike.

"I've been a sneakerhead since my feet could fit in some shoes,” Beckham said in a 2015 interview with Nike. "I remember in high school buying a lot of Nike sneakers and a lot of Air Max 1 shoes. I think I bought every Air Max 1 there was on the site just because it's such an easy shoe to wear. You can throw it on with anything."

Beckham shattered numerous NFL records during his first three seasons with the Giants, becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach several milestones.

The 24-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, earning second-team All-Pro honors during the latter two campaigns.

