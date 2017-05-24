1 player at each position who'll benefit most from new celebration rules

After several years of ignoring the requests of fans and players, the NFL decided the lighten their rules on on-field celebrations.

With the league now allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate on the ground, and create group demonstrations, among other celebrations, we take a look at one player from each position who will get the most out of the policy change.

QB - Cam Newton

The dab pioneer and the king of opponent-infuriating celebrations should have a big smile on his face Tuesday as the new rules will allow his creativity to flow, possibly returning him to his 2015 MVP form.

RB - Ezekiel Elliott

🔥😲😂🏈 Tony Romo, Jason Garrett & Ezekiel Elliott's reactions after Zeke jumped into the Salvation Army kettle #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/rgLDOyLmpD — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) December 26, 2016

The Cowboys' rookie runner avoided a fine with his jump into the Salvation Army pot after a Week 15 touchdown, but the natural charisma he displayed has set high expectations for his new celebrations now that the rules have softened. Plus, he already has the "Feed Zeke" move ready to go.

WR - Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham picked up more than his fair share of fines for his celebration antics last season. Whether he decides to elevate his touchdown dances or keep them at the level they're at, Beckham's bank account is sure to not take as many hits next season.

TE - Travis Kelce

@tkelce with the 👊 to the 🏈 followed by the 💪. pic.twitter.com/f41nVAPAoF — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) May 6, 2017

With Rob Gronkowski out with injury last season, Kelce kept the swagger at the tight end position as he hauled in a league-high 85 catches for 1,125 yards and danced all over opposing defenses, oftentimes mocking other players' routines.

OL - Taylor Lewan

It's tough to find offensive linemen who really go out of their way to celebrate, but with catfish-tossing, beer-chugging Tennessee Titans left tackle Lewan having fun with the Nashville Predators this spring, he may be ready to make a name for fun-loving blockers.

DT - Brandon Mebane

Defensive players don't get a ton of opportunities to celebrate, but Mebane's unforgettable "Truffle Shuffle" dance from the 2015 season is a classic that needs to become an NFL mainstay.

EDGE - Von Miller

You may think the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett would be the greatest beneficiary of this rule, but his patented three-pump sack dance is still outlawed in the NFL. Miller, however, has a series of celebrations that will be on full display for years to come.

LB - Vontaze Burfict

Bengals/Steeers on again. Burfict should have kept running. pic.twitter.com/loEM0QolaU — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) January 12, 2016

Burfict's inability to keep his cool in key moments ideally won't be as big a nuisance for the Bengals this season with the rule changes. Though it's generally been his frustration and lack of respect toward player-safety rules that have gotten him into hot water, Burfict has been known to let his emotions get the best of him in moments of excitement as well.

CB - Josh Norman

If you're going to talk the talk, you should be able to walk the walk. Norman loves the talking portion, but after eating a fine for his bow-and-arrow celebration last season, he settled down in the "walking the walk" category. Not anymore.

S - T.J. Ward

TJ Ward is a damn fool pic.twitter.com/0122I8Oyqd — Josh Conley (@JoshAConley) December 19, 2016

There aren't many safeties who are known for their celebration dances, but part of the rule change allows more leeway for players to get overly excited by the events of a game and lose perspective on what concstitutes crossing a line.

Last season, Ward showed that he can lose focus in the heat of battle, suplexing Julian Edelman and flexing on him while losing the game. The suplex is still illegal in the NFL, but at least the flexing won't be.

KS - Marquette King

While he's got a tremendous kicking leg, the Raiders fun-loving punter became a star this season for his personality and dance moves, which include riding an imaginary bronco, playing with an official's penalty flag, and mocking Ray Lewis. This rule change was built for King.