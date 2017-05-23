Dolphins' Suh says he's sick and tired of losing in playoffs

The Associated Press 5h ago
Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports

DAVIE, Fla. - Ndamukong Suh says he was largely at fault for the Miami Dolphins' lousy run defense last season, and he's eager to change that and lead a playoff run.

Following the team's first practice at the start of organized team activities Tuesday, Suh said he's sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle is 0-3 in postseason games.

Last season the Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but lost in the first round at Pittsburgh, 30-12. That was after a 35-14 drubbing by New England in the regular-season finale.

Suh said he's glad to see his teammates aren't satisfied with last year, especially the end of the season.

The Dolphins have two more practices this week.

