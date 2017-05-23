Titans sign 1st-round draft pick Adoree' Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have signed one of their two first-round draft picks by agreeing to terms with Southern California cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Jackson went to the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the draft. The Titans earlier had taken Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall selection.

Jackson won the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Jackson had six career interceptions at USC and was one of college football's most versatile and explosive performers.

He also scored six touchdowns on offense as a part-time receiver and scored eight touchdowns on special teams as a return man.

The Titans have signed six of their nine draft picks. Davis, third-round selection Taywan Taylor and fifth-round choice Jayon Brown remain unsigned.