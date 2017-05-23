Titans sign 1st-round draft pick Adoree' Jackson

The Associated Press 3h ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have signed one of their two first-round draft picks by agreeing to terms with Southern California cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Jackson went to the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the draft. The Titans earlier had taken Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall selection.

Jackson won the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Jackson had six career interceptions at USC and was one of college football's most versatile and explosive performers.

He also scored six touchdowns on offense as a part-time receiver and scored eight touchdowns on special teams as a return man.

The Titans have signed six of their nine draft picks. Davis, third-round selection Taywan Taylor and fifth-round choice Jayon Brown remain unsigned.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 630223288
NFL finally gets on same page as players, fans with celebration rule change
nfl
5h ago
Cropped gettyimages 621441730
Return of the Fun: NFL passes proposal to relax celebration rules
nfl
6h ago
Cropped gettyimages 455990356
NFL approves 2nd IR-return player, single roster cutdown
nfl
6h ago
Cropped 2017 03 29t020651z 1505547640 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl nfl meetings
Cutting OT to 10 minutes won't fix anything, but that might not be the point
nfl
7h ago
Cropped 2017 02 06t004539z 739161958 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl super bowl li new england patriots vs atlanta falcons
NFL approves 10-minute overtime
nfl
7h ago
Advertisement