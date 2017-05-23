Calvin Johnson attending Raiders OTAs as special guest

Calm down, Raiders fans.

Megatron isn't attempting a comeback, but he will be a special guest of the team for this week's OTAs.

Calvin Johnson will be viewing practices as a guest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The two spent five seasons together with the Detroit Lions.

Former Lions receiver @calvinjohnsonjr joins us for the first week of OTAs as a special guest. #Megatron



Read: https://t.co/44w5mYo1cI pic.twitter.com/XILNvsvLic — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 23, 2017

Johnson retired from the NFL after the 2015 season, and recently made headlines by talking about his strained relationship with the Lions due to the team's handling of his retirement.

While the Raiders didn't say whether Johnson will be trying his hand at coaching during his visit, he was spotted working with receivers Tuesday.