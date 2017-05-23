NFL moves Super Bowl LV to Tampa, L.A. to host in 2022

The NFL has unanimously passed a proposal to move Super Bowl LV from Los Angeles to Tampa, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers were set to host the 2021 event at their new Inglewood stadium currently under construction. However, their move-in date has been pushed back from 2019 to 2020 due to substantial rainfall this winter. As a result, the event will now be played at the home of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was the runner-up to Los Angeles in the league vote to host Super Bowl LV.

The NFL stipulates that a team must spend an entire season in its new stadium before it is able to host a Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Vikings will host Super Bowl LII in 2018 after opening U.S. Bank Stadium last season.

The Dallas Cowboys opened AT&T Stadium in 2009 and hosted the Super Bowl the following season. It should be noted the league was met with lawsuits from fans after the game due to the unavailability of seats at Super Bowl XLV.

The Super Bowl will be played in Florida in consecutive seasons as Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.