Report: Texans' Brown absent from OTAs due to contract dispute

Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown didn't attend Tuesday's voluntary OTA session due to issues with his current contract, league sources told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his six-year, $53.4-million deal.

The Texans' offensive line is arguably the weakest position on the roster, so any extended holdout from Brown could severely impact Houston's attempts to improve the unit.

Houston generally doesn't renegotiate with players who have two or more remaining years on their contract, added Wilson.