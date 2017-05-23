NFL finally gets on same page as players, fans with celebration rule change

Wait ... did the NFL just actually listen to its players and fan base and give them what they wanted?

While it's likely a sign of an impending apocalypse, the NFL's decision Tuesday to finally relax the rules of player celebrations was smart - and brings it one step closer to getting rid of the "No Fun League" moniker.

For too long, the NFL has decided what's best for its players and audience, painting almost exclusively with the broadest brush possible. The league's previous stance on celebrations was a prime example.

Instead of attempting to reduce the number of inappropriate celebrations during the mid-to-late 2000s - like T.O. and his face full of popcorn, or almost everything Chad Johnson ever did - the NFL went into full dictatorship mode.

It banned the use of props and penalized players 15 yards for excessive celebrations before the 2006 season, then outlawed dunking the football on the goal post in 2014, all while what is and isn't a legal celebration became increasingly convoluted and confusing.

There was no nuance to the decision, just a heavy fist enforcing what the NFL believed was "right." The players hated it, the fans hated it, but it didn't matter.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," commissioner Roger Goodell wrote Tuesday. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Fancy that: players don't want to be faceless drones who can't display any semblance of individuality, even in the most emotionally charged situations, like game-winning touchdowns.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins said it best with his touchdown celebration last season:

Andrew Hawkins shows exactly how you should celebrate after a TD. #NEvsCLE pic.twitter.com/E1F6Ff8nGK — The Fumble (@FumbleSports) October 9, 2016

Excessive or offensive celebrations (like those including taunting or simulated weapons) will still be flagged, and that's fair. The NFL is still a family-friendly product, insofar as a sport where men destroy their bodies for our entertainment can be considered family friendly.

So while the NFL should be given its due for reversing its stance on celebrations, don't forget the league made it necessary in the first place.

It's a rare victory for players and fans, and hopefully, one that leads to a more open-minded NFL.